Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

EX-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya passes away at the age of 80. As per his family, Bhattacharya passed away this morning in Calcutta after a long illness. During the Left Front's 34-year rule in Bengal, Bhattacharya served as the second and last CPM chief minister from 2000 to 2011. Notably, on July 29, 2023, Bhattacharya was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore, Calcutta, with multiple ailments. However, Bhattacharya was released on August 9, 2023, after receiving treatment for pneumonia.

