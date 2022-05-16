Buddha Smriti Park is being developed keeping all aspects of Buddhism in mind: CM Nitish Kumar

On the occasion Buddha Purnima, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that they have been building a Buddha Smriti Park and it has been developed by keeping all aspects of Buddhism in mind. “In 2007 we decided to build a Buddha Smriti park and built it soon after. Due to the onset of pandemic, we came today after 2 years. This has been developed keeping in mind all aspects of Buddhism - along with two Bodhi trees,” he added.