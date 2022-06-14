Buddha relics in Mongolia: MP Batshugar Enkhbayar calls India a cultural, economic partner

The India-Mongolia relations further strengthened as the Holy relics of Lord Buddha made its way back to Mongolia from India after 29 years. Speaking on the development, Member of State Great Hural Parliament of Mongolia, Batshugar Enkhbayar, on June 14 in Ulaanbaatar, called India a cultural and economic partner.The relics will be displayed for 11 days at the Gandantegchinlen Monastery.“The ceremony is extremely significant for Mongolia, Mongolian culture, and the Buddhist community as a whole. I express my deep appreciation for the Indian Government. It is an exceptional event for us. India is not only our cultural partner but also economical partner and friend,” Batshugar Enkhbayar said.