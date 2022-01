BSP releases first list of 53 candidates for UP Assembly polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released the first list of candidates on 53 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming polls. While addressing a Press Conference, BSP Chief Mayawati on January 15 said, “We have finalized candidates on 53 seats in the first list, remaining 5 will we released in a day or two.” UP Assembly Election will be held from February 10 to March 07.