BSP helped BJP to win election, can provide evidence: SBSP Chief OP Rajbhar

President and Founder of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Om Prakash Rajbhar on March 15 said that he can provide evidence to the fact that BSP and BJP worked together for latter’s victory in the state. “'BSP aur BJP ka male ho gaya, jo UP mein bada khel ho gaya'. 122 seats in Purvanchal are such on which candidates were decided at BJP office and symbols were given at BSP office. I can provide evidence for the same. Parties that had been in power for 4 times - be it BSP or Congress - supported BJP,” he said. Om Prakash Rajbhar also informed that his party has decided to conduct a 'Vidhan Sabha War Review'. On the basis of their report that points out their shortcomings, they will try to work on the same.