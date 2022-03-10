BSF women bike riders reach Attari-Wagah border to promote Women Empowerment

With an aim of promoting Women Empowerment, Border Security Force (BSF) women bike riders on March 09, reached Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar, Punjab. “Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition Empowerment Ride 2022 was started on International Women’s Day, we'll end the journey in Chennai,” said Inspector Himanshu Sirohi, Captain of the Motorcycle team. According to BSF, Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition Empowerment Ride 2022 was flagged off from India Gate in Delhi, on International Women's Day. It will pass through major cities to spread the message of Women Empowerment.