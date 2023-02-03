Search icon
BSF troops shot down Pakistani Drone in Amritsar | Indian Army | Amritsar Border | DNA India

Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot down a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pak border. Drone intruded on the Amritsar sector in the intervening night of February 2 to February 3 at 2:30 AM. The drone entered the area of responsibility of the Border Observation Post (BOP) ,Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of Punjab. The drone was recovered in the morning between border fence and zero line. A packet of contraband has also been recovered with the drone.

