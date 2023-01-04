BSF to get permanent outposts in Gujarat’s Sir Creek along LoC

BSF Gujarat is further strengthening its hold along Sir Creek and Harami Nalla area by establishing permanent bases, the forces stated. This is one of the key areas along the Western border with Pakistan in Gujarat. BSF Gujarat is responsible for securing India-Pakistan international border of 826 kms from Barmer in Rajasthan to Rann of Kutch and Creek area, including 85 kms of Coastal area of Gujarat. BSF apprehended 22 Pakistani fishermen and seized 79 fishing boats in the most inhospitable, marshy and difficult terrain of Creeks and Harami Nalla in Gujarat's Bhuj sector in 2022. They also informed that 50 packets of Heroin worth Rs 250 crore and 61 packets of Charas worth Rs 2.49 crores were also recovered from coastal and creek region of Gujarat. Besides, 22 Indians, four Pakistanis, two Bangladeshi, two Canadians and one Rohingya were also arrested for their involvement in various illegal trans-border activities, mentions the statement. More than 350 Mahila Praharies of BSF Gujarat are safeguarding the borders despite the vagaries of nature, added the statement.