BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya expedition ‘Empowerment Ride-2022’ begins from Delhi

Border Security Force (BSF) Seema Bhawani Shaurya expedition “Empowerment Ride – 2022” was flagged off from India Gate in Delhi on March 08 to mark International Women’s Day. “36 members of BSF Seema Bhawani All-Women Daredevil Motorcycle Team will travel 5280 km spreading message of women empowerment across the nation,” Inspector Himanshu Sirohi added.