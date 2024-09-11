BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024 In a recent incident, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu, resulting in injuries to a BSF personnel. The unprovoked firing occurred at around 2:35 am in the Akhnoor area, prompting a strong retaliatory response from the BSF. While the BSF confirmed the injury, casualties on the Pakistani side have not yet been reported. A border force spokesperson stated that troops remain on high alert and are closely monitoring both the International Border and the LoC. Ceasefire violations have been rare since India and Pakistan renewed their agreement on February 25, 2021.