BSF displays weapons for civilians in Srinagar as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

The Border Security Force (BSF) on March 10 showcased weapons for the people in Srinagar as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The programme raised awareness among the youth about soldiers and the weapons they use. Tourists lauded the efforts taken by the BSF to organise this event. Pooja, a tourist, while speaking to ANI, said, “More such programs should be organised. This raises awareness among the people about our jawans and the weapons they use.”