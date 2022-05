BSF arrest two Indian smugglers with gold worth 6.15 crores

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two Indian smugglers with 74 gold biscuits and three gold bars worth over Rs 6.15 crore in West Bengal's North 24-parganas district on May 24. The apprehended smugglers have been handed over to the Customs Office at Petrapole along with the seized gold.