BS Yediyurappa exudes confidence in BJP winning Karnataka Polls

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on March 13 exuded confidence in the BJP of forming government in Karnataka again. “PM Modi has confidence in me and I have confidence in him. To make sure Modi Ji becomes PM again, we will work hard towards winning maximum seats in the Karnataka assembly elections and also the Lok Sabha elections. The public’s response is in favour of the BJP. We will get an absolute majority and form government in Karnataka,” said BJP leader and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa