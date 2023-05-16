“Brought up together by a common heart…” US Envoy hails India-US relationship

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on May 15 during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram hailed India-US relationship and said that both the countries have brought up together by common heart. Speaking to mediapersons, Garcetti said, "This is an amazing moment in the United States & India relation, a moment in which we need to raise our ambitions. We're brought together by a common heart.”