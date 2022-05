Broke 50-year-old tie with Congress over issues of nationalism: Sunil Jakhar on joining BJP

Former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 19 in Delhi, and alleged that he broke the 50-year-old tie with Congress over issue of nationalism. “Three generations of my family served the Congress party over the last 50 years. Today, I have broken the 50-year-old tie with Congress over issues of nationalism, unity and brotherhood in Punjab,” the BJP leader said.