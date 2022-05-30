Broad daylight murder of Sidhu Moose Wala raises questions over law and order situation in Punjab: SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur

Hours after Famous Punjabi Singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered in Mansa, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on May 29 said that the broad daylight murder of him has raised questions over the law and order situation in Punjab. “Broad daylight murder of Sidhu Moose Wala has shocked every Punjabi. Drugs are being sold, attacks are happening on government buildings and now a youth was killed in Mansa. This raises questions about Punjab’s law and order situation,” she said.