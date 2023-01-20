Brij Bhushan Singh denies any conversation with offices of PM HM

Wrestling Federation of India President and Lok Sabha MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on January 20 in Gonda denied about any conversation with the offices of the Prime Minister or the Home Minister. “I have not had a talk with anyone yet. I will address a press conference later today. 300 athletes from Haryana have reached here,” said Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh The wrestler accused WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh of sexually harassing many girls.