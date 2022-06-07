Bridge therapy may benefit some children with high-risk neuroblastoma: Study

According to a new research, Neuroblastoma is paediatric cancer that arises from immature nerve cells. Approximately half of the children with neuroblastoma have a type that suggests a high risk of recurrence. Patients with this high-risk neuroblastoma may benefit from a "bridge therapy" between induction and consolidation treatments. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Cancer'. Neuroblastoma can often be cured by surgical removal of tumours followed by chemotherapy. These patients often receive induction therapy composed of various chemotherapy drugs and surgery, followed by consolidation therapy (given to kill any cancer cells that may be left in the body) involving high-dose chemotherapy plus stem cell transplants.