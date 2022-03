Brajesh Pathak, Keshav Prasad Maurya take oath as Deputy CMs of Uttar Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya on March 25 sworn-in as Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh. State Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and senior BJP leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony.