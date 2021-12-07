Brace for emerging biological warfare: CDS

It's very important for all the nations to stand together during any disaster and all have to remain prepared for the different mutations of COVID, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on December 07. Speaking at the curtain raiser of PANEX-21, CDS Rawat said, “Another issue I'd like to highlight a new kind of warfare. If biological warfare is beginning to take shape, we need to put our act together and strengthen ourselves to ensure our nations aren't affected by these viruses and diseases.”