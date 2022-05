BPSC exam paper leak: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, guilty won’t be spared

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on May 09 said that the strict actions will be taken against the perpetrators of Bihar Public Service Commission Preliminary exam paper leak. “We took immediate action in the matter. We are checking where and how the paper was leaked. An enquiry has begun. Police are investigating. I have asked them to speed it up. Anyone found involved would be punished,” he added.