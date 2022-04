Boy with Down Syndrome, along with father complete trek to Kala Patthar near Mount Everest

A seven-year-old boy with Down Syndrome from Indore successfully completed trek to Kala Patthar near Mount Everest Base Camp with his father. Indore-based Avnish’s father Aditya Tiwari, is a software engineer. Both father-son duo started the trek on April 13 and successfully completed it on April 27.