Boy makes video to promote father’s Haleem stall in Hyderabad, people turn up in large number

A 10-year-old boy, Mohammad Adnan made a video to promote his father’s Haleem stall in Hyderabad. In the video, he appeals to people to visit his father’s food stall. Earlier, Adnan made a lot of videos, out of which the last one got viral on social media and earned a great response. Earlier, small Haleem stall is now the talk of the town. “It was difficult to sell even 10 plates earlier, and now we are selling 150 plates”, said Adnan while talking to ANI.