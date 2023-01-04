Boundary wall collapses in Noida's Lotus Boulevard society

In a tragic incident two men were stuck under debris after a boundary wall collapsed during maintenance work at an adjoining drain outside Lotus Boulevard, Noida on Jan 03. According to ADCP, Noida, Ashutosh Dwivedi, two men were stuck under debris after a boundary wall collapsed during maintenance work at an adjoining drain outside Lotus Boulevard. “They were taken to hospital & are out of danger. Further probe underway,” ADCP Noida Ashutosh Dwivedi added.