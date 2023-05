“Both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are same for us,” says Basaveshwara Mutt seer

Speaking on the naming of next Chief Minister in Karnataka by Congress, Basaveshwara Mutt’s seer Pranavananda Swami on May 15 said that “both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are same for us”. “Congress party win very well in Karnataka. The reason is that DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah both are the same. We cannot say about DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. Both are the same for us,” says Pranavananda Swami.