“Both culprits will be punished under sections of IPC,” says Sidharth Nath Singh on Umesh Pal murder case

BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh on March 27 said that both the culprits (Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf) would be punished under the sections of Indian Penal Code sections of law. “People were afraid of them (Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf) during the Samajwadi Party rule in UP, but now it's BJP and Yogi Adityanath's rule, all such mafias will be punished. Both will be punished under the IPC sections of the law,” said Sidharth Nath Singh.