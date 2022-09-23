Border districts are part of India there’s no need to fear Amit Shah in Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended ‘Jan Bhavana Mahasabha’ at Rangbhumi Maidan in Purnea, Bihar on September 23. While addressing the people of Purnea, he said, “Today when I'm here in border districts, duo of Lalu Yadav (RJD chief) and (CM) Nitish Kumar have stomachache. They want to instil unrest. With Nitish Ji sitting on Lalu Ji's lap, I'm here to tell you border districts are a part of India; fear not.”