Border Conflict: Arunachal Pradesh and Assam CMs hold meeting to resolve states border issues

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting over the Arunachal Pradesh-Assam border issue in Namsai on July 15. Addressing a Press Conference, CM Pema Khandu said, “This dispute has been underway for 7 decades now but now, under Prime Minister and Home Minister’s guidance, we have been advised to resolve it across the table.”