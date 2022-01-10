Booster doses are important as we are already into third wave: Expert

Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases, Pulmonologist Dr Nikhil Modi of Apollo Hospital on January 09 said that the booster doses are important as we are already into the third wave. “Healthcare and frontline workers, and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities, will benefit from the booster dose rollout starting from January 10, as shown by data and studies. Booster doses are important as we are already into the third wave,” said Dr Nikhil Modi.