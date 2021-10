{"id":"2917423","source":"DNA","title":"Bombay High Court grants bail to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

The Bombay High Court has finally granted bail to Shah Rukh khan's son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha.

summary":"The Bombay High Court has finally granted bail to Shah Rukh khan's son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha."
publish_date":"Oct 28, 2021, 06:20 PM IST"