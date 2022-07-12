Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Bomb squad examines RSS office in Kannur, Kerala

Bomb was hurled at the RSS office in Kannur on July 12. Bomb squad reached and examined the office. No casualty was reported in the incident. More details are awaited.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.