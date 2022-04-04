Bollywood Star Hrithik Roshan posed for the paparazzi with his son Hrehaan at Mumbai airport

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was clicked with his son Hrehaan at Mumbai airport. The father-son duo sported a casual outfit for the airport look. The actor looked charming as he posed for the paparazzi. Hrithik will be next seen in his movie ‘Vikram Vedha’.