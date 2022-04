Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela aces all-pink look in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela spotted in Mumbai. She was clicked wearing pink coloured midriff top with matching straight cut trousers. Urvashi looked like a Barbie doll in curly hair. She was last seen in her movie ‘Black Rose’. Former beauty queen is also set to mark her Hollywood debut in a Netflix film.