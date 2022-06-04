Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan condoles death of renowned singer KK

Actor Sara Ali Khan who was present at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) on June 03, condoled the sudden and shocking demise of legendary singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK. "I think that it is thoroughly heart-breaking what happened. Too bad what happened. What can I say apart from this? May he rest in peace and my deepest condolences to their whole family." Singer KK passed away on May 31. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.