Bohag Bihu 2022: Students participate in 'Bihu Swagat Utsav' in Nagaon

To mark the beginning of the Bohag Bihu 2022, the students of Navaroop Jatiya Vidyapith participated in the 'Bihu Swagat Utsav' on April 12 in Nagaon. They were seen dancing in joy on traditional tunes during the event. The ‘Utsav’ will begin on April 14 and will be celebrated for 7 days.