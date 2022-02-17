Bogorodskoe Factory Museum of Wooden Toys in Russia

These beautiful and creative wooden items here are known as Bogorodskoe Toys. These wooden sculptures have been carved here for over 500 years. In order to give an attractive shape to these wooden designs, the carver is armed with chisels, and his main weapon is Bogorodskoe Knife with narrow, beveled blade. The Bogorodskoe Toy got its name from the village where it was born. Linden is traditionally used for carving, which is a soft and pliable wood. It is brought from Nizhny Novgorod region. Trees are first dried up from 2 to 6 years, and only after that the craftsman gets to work. The production of Bogorodskoe Toys was formed as a craft in the 18th century. In 1913, an Artel was opened in Bogorodskoe, along with and the first Zemstvo School of Artistic carving. The collection of the most famous & unusual works by local craftsmen is assembled in the bogorodskoe toy museum. A bear is a number 1 hero of carvers.In the last century, bogorodskoe toys were sent to more than 40 countries around the world. Today, the number of orders, as well as the number of craftsmen, has been reduced to a minimum. But the bogorodskoe artistic carving factory continues to operate, and collectors appreciate & honour the folk craft.