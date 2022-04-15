Body of Indian student killed in Toronto likely to arrive in Delhi on April 16

The father of the management student in Toronto, who was murdered on April 7, said that the body of Kartik is supposed arrive in Delhi on April 15. “Toronto Police has said that the accused has been produced before court and has been asked to hire a lawyer because of which next hearing is on April 20. Body (of Kartik Vasudev) will arrive in New Delhi tomorrow (Apr 16),” said Hitesh Vasudev, father of deceased. Kartik Vasudev was a management student from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who went to Canada for studies in January. He was shot dead in Toronto on April 7 following a shooting outside the Sherbourne subway station.