Bloodstained Car, No Whereabouts: Army jawan goes missing from Kashmir's Kulgam, here's timeline of disappearance

cre Trending Videos

The mysterious case of the missing Indian Army jawan has intensified even more, just as more clues from the case have been revealed by the locals and the police. The army soldier had been reported missing on Saturday, and there has been no hint regarding his whereabouts yet. Watch this video to know all about the disappearance.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile