BJYM workers stage protest over Hyderabad teen gang rape case

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders staged a protest over the gang rape of a minor girl in Hyderabad on June 06. A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. Following the incident, the minor girl's father registered a complaint regarding the incident.