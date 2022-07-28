BJP Yuva Morcha President assures justice to Praveen Nettaru’s family

A day after the brutal murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka, BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya on July 27 in Delhi, assured of providing swift justice to the killed Yuva Morcha worker. Tejasvi Surya also informed that the Yuva Morcha workers will help the family in whatever way they can. “On behalf of all Yuva Morcha workers, I extend condolences to the bereaved family. I'd like to assure them that every Yuva Morcha worker is with them. I'll go to Mangaluru the day after and meet his family,” the BJP Yuva Morcha President said. “In our party's culture, a worker is a part of the family. When a member of the family is murdered, naturally anger is expressed. We decided to channelise the anger to offer economic support to his family and also ensure swift justice,” he added.