Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

BJP Yuva Morcha President assures justice to Praveen Nettaru’s family

A day after the brutal murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka, BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya on July 27 in Delhi, assured of providing swift justice to the killed Yuva Morcha worker. Tejasvi Surya also informed that the Yuva Morcha workers will help the family in whatever way they can. “On behalf of all Yuva Morcha workers, I extend condolences to the bereaved family. I'd like to assure them that every Yuva Morcha worker is with them. I'll go to Mangaluru the day after and meet his family,” the BJP Yuva Morcha President said. “In our party's culture, a worker is a part of the family. When a member of the family is murdered, naturally anger is expressed. We decided to channelise the anger to offer economic support to his family and also ensure swift justice,” he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.