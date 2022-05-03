BJP writes to Delhi govt requesting to remove loudspeakers from religious places

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Adesh Gupta on May 03 requested CM Arvind Kejriwal to remove loudspeakers from religious places. While addressing a Press Conference, he said, “Yesterday, we wrote a letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal requesting to remove loudspeakers from religious places, as per the Supreme Court’s guidelines. Even the Bombay High Court states that loudspeakers are not a part of any religion.” “Noise pollution has reached its extreme in Delhi. Many states have taken the decision to remove loudspeakers from religious places and the public has welcomed it. Students and people with illnesses face problems,” he added.