BJP working to empower poor with mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 29 said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working with a mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' to empower poor. “Be it the BJP government in the Centre, or BJP governments in the states, walking with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' all of them are working to empower the poor,” he added. The Prime Minister virtually addressed the 'Grih Pravesham' of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in Madhya Pradesh.