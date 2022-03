BJP workers dismantle barricades outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

BJP workers dismantled barricades outside Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence during a protest on March 30. BJP workers have been staging protests against the remark of Arvind Kejriwal on ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie in Delhi. Kejriwal, in his speech in the Delhi Assembly, had accused the BJP leaders of promoting the movie and asked the makers of the movie to upload the film on YouTube.