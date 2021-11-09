BJP will try to lure people of UP as polls near

Former Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National President Mayawati while addressing a press conference on November 09 in Lucknow opined that people will not easily believe the several poll promises made by Congress and Samajwadi Party. “Had Congress fulfilled even 50% of their poll promises, they wouldn't have been out of power at the Centre, UP and in most of the states of the nation,” said the former Uttar Pradesh CM. “As polls are coming close, BJP and rival parties will try to lure people of the state. The truth is that BJP Government’s, at the Centre and state, announcement of projects and inauguration of incomplete works in last 1.5-2 months will continue until polls,” Mayawati added.