BJP will make government on its own strength in Bihar: Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on august 10 referring to Bihar political situation said that BJP will make government in the state with its own strength. Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, “BJP has benefited from what happened in Bihar. BJP and PM Modi’s image helped Nitish Kumar to form govt in Bihar in 2020. Nitish Kumar is not an asset to politics, he is a liability. BJP will make government on its own strength in Bihar.”

