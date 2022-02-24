BJP will lose UP, will offer land to CM Yogi in Uttarakhand after his defeat: Harish Rawat

During a press conference in Prayagraj, Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat of February 23 claimed that incumbent BJP will lose in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections and said that he will offer a land to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttarakhand to build a ‘Kutiya’ (cottage). “BJP had been chased away from Uttarakhand. We will offer a land to CM Yogi build a 'Kotiya' (cottage) in Uttarakhand as the BJP will lose the UP Election as well,” he said. The leader also added, “Congress will win Uttarakhand and Punjab for sure. We are also winning Manipur and Goa, as per what my fellow workers have told me. Congress is the only option in UP.”