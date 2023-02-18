BJP will go below 100 seats Bihar CM Nitish Kumars advice to Congress for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav attended the 11th General Convention of CPI-M on February 18. While addressing the convention, CM Nitish Kumar said if Congress will follow his suggestion and fight together, BJP will go below 100 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. He said, “We are waiting, just you people (Congress) take a quick decision. If they follow my suggestion and fight together, they (BJP) will go below 100, but if they don't follow my suggestion, you know what will happen.”