BJP will come to power in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah in Purnea

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 23 said that BJP is going to come to power in Bihar in 2025.Addressing “Jan Bhavana Mahasabha” at Rangbhumi Maidan, Shah said, “In 2014, you (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) only had 2 LS seats, 'naa ghar ke rahe the, naa ghaat ke'. Let the 2024 LS elections come, Bihar public will wipe out Lalu-Nitish duo. We're, with full majority, going to come to power here in 2025 polls.” HM Amit Shah, while addressing 'Jana Bhavna Mahasabha' in Purnea, Bihar added, "Bihar public gave you (CM Nitish Kumar) benefit of the doubt for long, now they know that neither Lalu's party nor your party will come this time. Only PM Modi's lotus will bloom in Bihar this time,” he added.

