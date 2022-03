BJP will come back to power with full majority in Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on March 07 expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come back to power with a full majority in the state. “BJP will win 18-22 seats in Goa & will form the government. As per exit polls also, BJP will return to power in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and will have good performance in Punjab,” said Pramod Sawant.