“BJP will be defeated if…” Nitish Kumar’s ‘Maha Astra’ to win 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) founder Nitish Kumar on December 11 held that Opposition parties will win with a ‘huge majority’ in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, if they unite against Bharatiya Janata Party. “We work and I have proposed a suggestion to work unitedly. The opposition will win with a 'huge majority' in 2024 if most parties oppose BJP unitedly. I have talked to the opposition parties. If they consider my suggestion of unity, BJP will be defeated. I will keep giving suggestions,” he said while addressing the Plenary Session of JD(U) in Patna.